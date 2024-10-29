Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $598,000 Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 871.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 889,515 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth $8,754,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $7,986,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $7,794,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Acushnet by 2,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

GOLF opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,110,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $71,250,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,412,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,398,287.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

