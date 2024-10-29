Semanteon Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Semanteon Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Dine Brands Global worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 32.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Wedbush raised Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

