Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Matthews International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 587,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 117,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,488,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 364.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Matthews International from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $427.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

