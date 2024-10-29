Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Personalis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Personalis by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 438.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Stock Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Personalis from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSNL

Personalis Profile

(Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.