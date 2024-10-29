Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,740 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 657,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bread Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after buying an additional 71,777 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bread Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,754,000 after buying an additional 212,276 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

BFH opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

