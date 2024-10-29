Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 23,948 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,325,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 449,098 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,824,000 after purchasing an additional 268,996 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 116.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad acquired 32,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $255,330.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,825,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad purchased 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $255,330.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,825,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $109,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,598.17. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,203 shares of company stock worth $549,922. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LIND stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

