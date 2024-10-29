Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,957 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.7% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth $19,806,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 627.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229,992 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

