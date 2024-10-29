Scroll (SCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $89.28 Million

Scroll (SCR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Scroll token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Scroll has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. Scroll has a total market cap of $148.00 million and $89.28 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,085.47 or 0.99854211 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,951.96 or 0.99666674 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io.

Buying and Selling Scroll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

