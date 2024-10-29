Schulz Wealth LTD. Sells 24,750 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Schulz Wealth LTD. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schulz Wealth LTD. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456,308 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,456,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 213,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VUSB remained flat at $49.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 549,900 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

