RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. RTX has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.59. The company has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RTX will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after buying an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RTX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after acquiring an additional 408,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.