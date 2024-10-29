RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $200.25 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $200.25 million and approximately $53.64 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $71,674.66 or 0.98946139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,364.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.72 or 0.00525580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00101274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00226935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00026663 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00023303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00071357 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 70,168.16571478 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

