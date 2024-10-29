Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$188.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$188.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTC.A. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.89.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded down C$5.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$152.98. The stock had a trading volume of 85,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,067. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$126.25 and a one year high of C$163.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$144.96.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

