Redwood Trust (RWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Redwood Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RWT opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 50.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market cap of $996.43 million, a PE ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 971.43%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

