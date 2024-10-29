Raymond James Estimates Montage Gold’s Q2 Earnings (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Montage Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

CVE:MAU opened at C$2.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$858.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

