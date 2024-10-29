Raydium (RAY) Trading 24.6% Higher This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $848.94 million and approximately $117.78 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00004524 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,039.25 or 0.99893974 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,024.23 or 0.99872849 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,849,226 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.
