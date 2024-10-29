Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Linde by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Linde by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.00. 501,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.59 and its 200-day moving average is $451.36. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $373.69 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.