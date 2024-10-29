Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $15.06 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after buying an additional 1,306,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 471,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.15. 411,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day moving average is $163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

