Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.
Quad/Graphics Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of QUAD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 107,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,173. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $281.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.60. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.
Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -16.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Quad/Graphics
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
