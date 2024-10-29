Q4 EPS Forecast for Hooker Furnishings Decreased by Analyst

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.45 million, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.18. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 120,219 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter worth $869,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

