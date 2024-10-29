PZ Cussons plc (PZC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on December 4th

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 86.10 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.18 million, a PE ratio of -613.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of GBX 81.50 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 159 ($2.06).

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan Myers sold 69,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17), for a total value of £62,486.10 ($81,035.01). 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

See Also

