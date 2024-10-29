Prudential (PUK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

Prudential Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

