Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Hits $34.94 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $34.94 million and $22,701.03 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00053310 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00033199 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.