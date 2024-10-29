Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at C$58.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$42.11 and a 1 year high of C$59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

