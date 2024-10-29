Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 5,792 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,792 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $458,436.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $73,170.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $211,230.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,019 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $203,933.45.

On Thursday, August 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $208,170.00.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 512,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,368. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after buying an additional 250,273 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

