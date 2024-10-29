PBMares Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 196,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 250,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. 5,479,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,839. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

