Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Paycom Software has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

NYSE PAYC opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.06. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $247.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $319,234.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,990,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,584,250.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,715,706. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

