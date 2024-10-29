Parkland (TSE:PKI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.69 and last traded at C$33.79, with a volume of 98448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.31.

Parkland Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. Parkland had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$7.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.6022267 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

