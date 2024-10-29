Parkland (PKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Parkland to post earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%.

PKI opened at C$34.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$33.61 and a 12 month high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.31.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

