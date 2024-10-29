Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,904 shares during the quarter. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.69% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $24,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMIT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

