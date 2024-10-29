OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Wolfe Research cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

