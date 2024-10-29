Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 275 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $318.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $225.99 and a 52-week high of $321.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 1000 ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.