Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 275 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $318.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $225.99 and a 52-week high of $321.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.