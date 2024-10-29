Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $89.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,318. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Onsemi by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,088,000 after purchasing an additional 665,633 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Onsemi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,968,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,518,000 after purchasing an additional 380,471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Onsemi by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,608,000 after purchasing an additional 201,852 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,596,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

