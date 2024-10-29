ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,008,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4,460.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

