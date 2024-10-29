Old Port Advisors Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $221,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $449.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.67 and its 200 day moving average is $488.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.