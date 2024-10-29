OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OCFCP stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

