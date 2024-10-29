Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by Cibc World Mkts

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

