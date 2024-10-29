Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1 %

NEM opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

