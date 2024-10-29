New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NYMT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

