Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,642 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $144,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,409 shares of company stock valued at $158,213,518. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $749.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $399.41 and a 12-month high of $773.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

