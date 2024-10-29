NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.70 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBTB stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. 4,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,052. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,790. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

