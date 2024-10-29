Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.86. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 1,163,294 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $520.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.38.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 55.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 867,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,364.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 867,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,364.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,388,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,894.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,252 over the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

