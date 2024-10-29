Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Up 64.8% in October

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Health Trends in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NHTC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

