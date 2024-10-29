Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Up 64.8% in October

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Health Trends in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Stock Down 3.0 %
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Health Trends
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks Reporting Kitchen Sink Quarters to Usher in a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.