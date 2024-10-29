National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Hovde Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

National Bank Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $163,162.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,021.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 16,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $696,170.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,166.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $163,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,021.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,496 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the second quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

