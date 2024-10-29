MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 5.9% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned about 0.05% of MSCI worth $24,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
MSCI stock opened at $595.27 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.69.
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
