MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 5.9% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned about 0.05% of MSCI worth $24,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $595.27 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.