Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05), with a volume of 229245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £23.68 million, a PE ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

