Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 11800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Moon River Moly Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59.

Moon River Moly Company Profile

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

