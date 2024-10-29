Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares 4.62% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water Company, a leading provider of water and wastewater utility services, announced on October 24, 2024, that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend increase. The new dividend amount is set at $0.34 per share on its common stock, representing a 4.62% raise from the previous dividend of $0.325 per share declared in July 2024.

The increased dividend will be payable on December 2, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2024. This move marks the 52nd consecutive year that Middlesex Water Company has increased its dividend, showcasing the company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Middlesex Water Company, operating primarily in New Jersey and Delaware through various subsidiary companies, has a history of providing regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services. The company has a strong track record of consistent dividend payments, with varying amounts, since 1912.

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company focuses on offering reliable and high-quality water services for residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection purposes. The company, along with its subsidiaries, forms the Middlesex Water family of companies, collectively serving a population of approximately half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water is dedicated to meeting the needs of its employees, customers, and shareholders by investing in people, infrastructure, and the communities it serves.

For more information about Middlesex Water Company and its Investment Plan, interested parties are advised to visit the Investors section at Middlesex Water Company’s official website.

Please note that this news release is based on the Form 8-K filed by Middlesex Water Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2024.

