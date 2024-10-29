Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

