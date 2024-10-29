Michael A. Boxer Sells 2,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $547.77. 1,638,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.21 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $604.03 and its 200-day moving average is $583.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
