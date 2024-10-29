Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

